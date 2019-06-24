Share:

FC Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez says he has several options over where he will play his football next season, among them Celta Vigo and Valencia.

The 25-year-old is surplus to requirements at the Camp Nou for next season after a disappointing return to the club where he had previously spent a year in the Barca youth system.

Injury ruined a loan spell to Arsenal in the second half of last season and he will not return to North London, although the attack-minded midfielder is not short of offers.

Speaking from a summer training camp he is holding for youngsters Suarez commented that a return to his hometown club, Celta Vigo was "a possibility."

"It's on the table and we will see where I play next season in the coming weeks," he commented.

Suarez also said that he was "not going to hide" interest from last season's Copa del Rey winners, Valencia, after previously working with their coach Marcelino Garcia at Villarreal.

"Valencia and Celta are both options and there are two more options in Spain. I have to think things over well," he said, although he is clearly interested in reuniting with Marcelino.

"My best season in the elite was with him as the coach. He got my best performances out of me when we were at Villarreal," said Suarez, who added he would "rather stay in Spain."