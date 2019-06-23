Share:

ISLAMABAD-Keeping in consideration the current allocation of the Expressway project, Rs500 million, the Capital Development Authority has decided that in the first phase, bridge at Korang River would be constructed. It was decided in a meeting held at CDA headquarter on the city development. The meeting reviewed the projects being carried out for the uplift of the city and projects of public utility and welfare.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan, MNAs Asad Umer and Raja Khuram Nawaz, Chairman CDA Amer Ali Ahmed, Member Engineering, Director General Works, Director General Services and heads of other concerned formations of CDA.

The meeting was briefed about the progress of work on signal-free Islamabad Expressway Corridor.

It was informed that the project was of immense importance because commuters using the Expressway were facing difficulties particularly from Koral Chowk to PWD as traffic congestion in the vicinity was a regular feature. Therefore, completion of the project at the earliest was dire need.

The meeting was apprised that the design of the project from Koral to Rawat has been prepared and PC-I in this context was approved by the CDWP and has recommended for approval from ECNIC.

The meeting agreed to take up the matter with Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms for early approval from ECNIC.

The meeting also discussed that Islamabad is expanding day by day, therefore, facility of graveyard also need to be expanded. In this context, the meeting directed Planning Wing of the Authority to indicate and allocate 100 kanals of land in the western part of the city.

During the meeting concerned formation of the Authority presented a detailed plan regarding carpeting of roads in urban and rural areas of the Islamabad.

In this connection, it was decided that after thorough review of the plan, the members will inform CDA for their input in this context.

It was discussed that there is need to improve water availability in the city as well as restoration of parks.

The DFA appraised that necessary budget was allocated last year to MCI which is now with them.

However, the elected representatives expressed the need that the matter will be taken up at competent forum that CDA may be permitted to spend some additional resources on these matters with a view to improve the current situation of the city.

The meeting discussed the expansion of Fateh Jang Road; it was informed that expansion of the said road was domain of National Highway Authority.

Meanwhile, Capital Development Authority decided to start construction of long-awaited Burma Bridge at Lehtrar Road by next month, says a press release issued here.

Chairman CDA Amer Ali has approved the tender notices and has directed to issue notices in national dailies within next two days.

The Burma Bridge over Lehtrar Raod was built in 1950s and was on verge of collapse. Dilapidated condition of the Bridge was a life threat to motorists. Due to its condition, concerned authorities, nearly seven years ago, had stopped all kinds of movement on the bridge to avoid any untoward incident. People living around the site had filled several applications to repair the bridge but their requests were not heeded. Furthermore, due to closure and dilapidated condition of the bridge traffic jam was a daily routine in the area.

The project was stuck for last many years, however, incumbent management in line with its policy to prioritize the stalled projects and cognizing importance of the project taken up the matter and not only revived the project but also made budget allocation in this regard.

After swift completion of codel formalities, tenders notices for awarding the contract have now been approved. The construction of the bridge will be completed with the estimated cost of Rs199 (million). Construction of this bridge will facilitate the commuters going to and coming from Kotli Satian, Bunn Karor, Tumair, Alipur Farash, Murree, Abbottabaod, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.