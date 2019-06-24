Share:

islamabad - A citizen is running from pillar to post to get back his hard-earned money from a fake investment company, according to an application submitted by the victim with the FIA officials.

A Lahore-based private investment company allegedly defrauded him in the name of investment, the victim states. Iftikhar Qamar Ghauri, a medical doctor by profession, approached DG FIA for registration of a case against whom he called cheaters and for recovery of his hard-earned money.

In his written complaint to the Director General FIA, Ghauri stated that he was a practicing doctor. He said that on October 18, 2018, Rameez Hassan, who worked as management trainee officer at Harvest Group Markets (Pvt) Ltd, invited him for investment in the company. On October 19, Rameez along with a man who introduced himself with the name Hafiz Salman came to his house and convinced him for an initial investment of Rs1 million.

He issued a cheque of the said amount in the name of Harvest Group Markets. On October 31st, the accused contacted him again just to tell that the money invested had been lost and that he needed another investment of Rs1 million to retrieve the lost amount.

On the same day, according to the victim’s statement, he deposited Rs3,47,500 in an account number forwarded by the accused but they made yet another demand of Rs500,000. The victim said that he submitted another Rs500,000 in the account of the company.

A few days later, Ghauri held a meeting with Rashid Ali, chief executive officer of the company to lodge a complaint against Rameez. The CEO told Ghauri that there was no financial loss in the investment and that Rameez had lied to him. However, Rashid Ali declined to compensate him. Ghauri told the FIA officials that Rameez Hassan and Rashid Ali made false statements before him and defrauded him of his amount. The victim said that he had been requesting FIA to arrest culprits and recover his money. However, no headway has been made by the agency so far.