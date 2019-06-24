Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the provincial administration as well as the line departments associated with the relief and rescue operations to remain vigilant and alert in the wake of rains.

Usman Buzdar on Monday directed that the situation arising after rains should be fully monitored adding that disposal of water should be done actively so that rainwater could not be accumulated in low lying areas.

The concerned departments should proactively perform as no negligence will be tolerated in the disposal of water, he said and added that the officers should also remain available in the field to monitor the disposal of water.

Similarly, the flow of traffic should not be disturbed and the traffic staff should remain available in the field to keep the flow of traffic moving so that the citizens may not face any difficulty, the Chief Minister concluded.