LAHORE - Chief Traffic Officer Liaqat Ali Malik on Sunday paid surprise visits to different traffic sectors in Lahore to check police deployment and working of the staff. A police spokesman said the chief traffic officer riding in his private car visited Thokar Niaz Baig, Khayaban-e-Jinnah, Canal Road, and Model Town sectors. The CTO also briefed the traffic wardens at different duty points. SSP Liaqat Ali Malik also suspended a traffic assistant who was absent from duty. The CTO expressed his satisfaction after observing smooth flow of traffic on city roads. He also lauded the efforts of traffic officers and wardens for performing duties during the rain. The CTO further directed the officers to take strict legal action over violation of one-way traffic rule and wrong parking.