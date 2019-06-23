Share:

LAHORE - Dar Hockey Academy is presently Pakistan’s finest hockey nursery, which is founded in 2006. The Lahore-based academy picks raw talent from across the country and its players have been gaining selection in Pakistan’s national teams.

At times, as many as four academy players have been part of Pakistan team. Dar Hockey Academy has made five training tours of leading European hockey nations, Holland, Belgium and Germany apart from visiting big names of Asian hockey, India and Malaysia.

Pakistan army has always been a great patron of sports including hockey. A number of officers and soldiers have represented Pakistan’s national hockey teams. Acknowledging the potential of the Dar Hockey Academy, Army Sports Board invited the academy to play a 4-match series against the army hockey team in Rawalpindi at the Army Hockey Stadium.

Led by academy’s founder president Olympic gold medallist Tauqeer Dar, the Dar HA squad for the series in Rawalpindi comprises 20 players and four officials. The first match is scheduled today (Monday).