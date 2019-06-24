Share:

Karachi - Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam chief of his own faction Maulana Fazlur Rehman said yesterday that they were demanding charter of economy from the state not from the incumbent PTI-led federal government.

“Likewise National Action Plan (NAP), there is dire need of national economic plan for the country in order to control the downfall of the economic conditions as it could lead country towards a disaster,” he said.

Addressing an event in Karachi to mark death anniversary of Jamiat Ulema-i-Pakistan leader Maulana Shah Ahmed Noorani, the JUI-F chief rejected that he was demanding charter of economy from the government, saying it was not possible as it was a fake government.

He said opposition parties would jointly sit together at an all parties conference planned for June 26 and would devise a new narrative and strategy over ongoing political situation in the country.

He said massive taxes in the budget will overburden masses in August this year and they would be unable to pay their bills.

Applauding the struggle of Maulana Noorani, who also headed Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) in 2002, Fazlur Rehman said he represented an ideology and a movement and was part of a political and religious struggle in the country.

“It was a planned conspiracy to stop religious parties from coming into power and those who criticize religious leadership should know facts that rulers in the country for past 70 years had not come from religious background,” he said.

Fazl said religious scholars had always worked for the harmony in the society and whenever a small segment tried to divide the country on lines of religious hatred they came forward to address it.

He claimed that ideological identity of the country was at stake and those brought into the power were aiming at targeting it for their vested interests. “No one can expect them to implement the principles of state of Medina,” he said.

The JUI-F chief said the incumbent leadership was mulling over recognising Israel and if it happened it would mean accepting the occupation of the Palestinian land by Israel.

“It will also hurt struggle of the Kashmiris,” he said adding that incumbent rulers were adopting such policies to woo Western powers.

Former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani, addressing on the occasion, said financial autonomy of the country was mortgaged to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank.

The government kneeled down before them and was even hiding conditions from masses and Parliament on which IMF and international donors had agreed to give away loans, he said.

Rabbani said they could not accept the budget as masses were already over-burdened. “This is an anti-poor budget,” he said

He also criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for not filling vacant seats in the Election Commission, raising doubts over the decisions of the body. “The incomplete body of the ECP decided to postpone the polls in the erstwhile FATA constituency,” he said, adding that it was the ego of the prime minister that was hindering him to consult opposition leader over filling vacant seats.

He opposed the ECP decision to empower army officials regarding affairs within the premises of the polling station and said it should be polling officer’s responsibility not the security officer.

He said that they had learnt a lot from Ahmed Shah Noorani and the struggle that he began against the dictator Ayub Khan, which was still ongoing in the country.

Other speakers including JI leader Asadullah Bhutto, journalist Hamid Mir also addressed the ceremony.