ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister’s Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood Sunday said the electric vehicle (EV) policy would be formulated in consultation with the stakeholders and it would be aligned with the current auto policy.

The policy would incorporate global and regional best practices, growth of the EVs and the environmental concerns would be addressed properly, he said in a press statement.

Meanwhile, according to a Ministry of Commerce press release, Secretary Industries and Production Aamir Khawaja chaired an inter-ministerial on the formulation of a National Electric Vehicles Policy. Representatives of the Ministry of Climate Change and EDB were also present in the meeting.

Aamir Khawaja on the occasion highlighted the importance of global auto trends where EVs market was growing fast.

He said Pakistan must pursue an EVs policy that addresses environmental concerns, allows economic adjustments and leads to efficient and competitive EVs market in the country.

The representative of Ministry of Climate Change highlighted the importance of controlling emissions for better environment.

As Ministry of Industries & Production has already formulated and implemented the Auto Development Policy (ADP), 2016-21, the E-vehicle Policy will also be scrutinized and implemented in the broader prospect of auto sector and under the auspices of the already implemented ADP, 2016-21.

$2M PERFUME PLANT: A Chinese company, Guangzhou Rongish Trading Company, is ready to set up a perfume and cosmetic unit in Allama Iqbal Industrial City.

In this regard, Company Chairman Evan Jiang inked an agreement with Mian Kashif Ashfaq, chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC).

Giving details on Sunday, Mian Kashif said that the Chinese company was among top companies of China, which is manufacturing high-quality perfume. He said that FIEDMC would provide world-class facilities to its customers in Allama Iqbal Industrial City.