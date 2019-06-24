Share:

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazl-ur Rehman has invited several political leaders of the opposition parties to attend the opposition’s All Parties Conference (APC) on June 26.

According to sources, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif and vice-president Maryam Nawaz had a telephonic conversation with Fazl over the APC.

Moreover, the JUI-F chief also spoke to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Later, Fazl also contacted Awami National Party (ANP) chief Asfandyar Wali Khan, National Party chief Hasil Bizenjo and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai.

Furthermore, he also tried to contact Akhtar Mengal, the chief of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M); however he could not be reached for a talk as he is abroad.

Meanwhile, Fazl has stated that close contacts of Mengal have assured their presence in the APC.