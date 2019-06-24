Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Five persons including a woman died and two others sustained critical injuries when a Karachi-bound passenger bus hit a motorcycle rickshaw and overturned here on Sunday.

Rescue 1122 and police sources, informed that the accident occurred when the speeding Karachi-bound bus, coming from Mianwali crushed the motorcycle rickshaw while overtaking.

The accident occurred on Mianwali Road at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed in tehsil Kot Addu and the bus overturned after hitting the motorcycle rickshaw.

Rescuers confirmed that five persons including a woman identified as: Naseem, wife of Iqbal, 30; Shaukat, son of Bashir, 45; 46-year-old Shaukat, son of Sadiq; 36-year-old Akhtar, son of Mukhtiar and 18-year-died Adil, son of Arif, died on the spot.

Whereas two others, including, Danyal and Manzoor sustained critical injuries and were shifted to hospital by rescuers of Rescue 1122.

The bodies were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police have arrested the bus driver, impounded the vehicle and registered a case of the incident.