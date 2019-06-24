Share:

KABUL - The next round of bilateral peace talks between US and Taliban representatives will kick off from 29th of June. The US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation said Sunday that the 7th phase of negotiations will begin on 29th of June.

Khalilzad said in a tweet that as per his visits to Afghanistan and Qatar, all sides - the Afghan government, the Taliban, Afghan politicians and members of the public - want “rapid progress”.

The American and Taliban representatives have held six rounds of talks regarding peace process in Qatari capital of Doha. The sixth round of talks between US and Taliban representatives concluded earlier last month.

Khalilzad said the sixth round of talks made steady but slow progress on the aspects of the framework for ending the war in Afghanistan.

However, he said “The current pace of talks isn’t sufficient when so much conflict rages and innocent people die. We need more and faster progress. Our proposal for all sides to reduce violence also remains on the table.” The State Department, announcing Khalilzad’s travel before the date of the latest talks was set, said the negotiations with the Taliban would take place as usual in Qatar.