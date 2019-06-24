Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Girl Guides Association (PGGA) President Parveen Sarwar, wife of Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, on Sunday announced initiating girl guides awareness campaign across the province. Addressing a meeting of the association here at Governor’s House, she said that girls would be offered courses of beautician, medical first aid, self-defence, table setting and decoration, social ethics, effective communication skills and collaboration. Parveen told the participants that during the awareness campaign, girls and women would be provided with opportunities enabling them to polish their abilities and become confident and law-abiding citizens of Pakistan. “Our country cannot make progress without taking womenfolk on board in the development works.