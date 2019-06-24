Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - Seven persons allegedly kidnapped a girl at gunpoint from Chak 90/JB Kairo Wal on Sunday.

Gojra Saddr police said daughter of Afzal “F” was alone at home when accused Ali Raza of Thikri Wala (Faisalabad) and his six accomplices including Ghulam Qadir, Rafiq, Khair Din, Abdul Khaliq, Qamar Luqman and Zafar Iqbal came and abducted her. The police were conducting raids to recover the girl.

RECOVERED

District Labour Welfare Department Assistant Director M Shehbaz recovered on Sunday a minor boy working at a hotel in Gojra.

According to First Information Report, the assistant director caught hotel owner Asif Nadim red-handed, using 12 years old Ali Hassan as waiter. The accused managed to escape.