Islamabad - The government has decided to shift the head office of the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline (SNGPL) from Lahore to Islamabad, it is learnt reliably here.

The government has decided regarding shifting of the gas utility head office from Lahore to Islamabad and has asked SNGPL to look for the suitable location for its office in the Federal capital, official source told The Nation.

For the last around six years the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is demanding for the shifting of the SNGPL headquarter from Lahore to Islamabad, the source said.”

In early 2014,during the then minister for petroleum Khaqan Abbasi visit the Peshawar, the provincial government of KP had raised the issue of shifting of the headquarter,” the source elaborated.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is producing around 11 percent of the gas to national gas production.

It doesn’t make any sense that a utility that is providing service to two different regions and its head office is located at the edge of one region. KP has no control over the SNGPL as it is entirely controlled by Punjab, the source maintained.

Islamabad is almost convenient from both the regions and it will make the interaction easy with the company, the source argued.

It’s too hard for the officials in Peshawar to travel all the way down to Lahore, the source said. Besides, the Managing Director, General Managers, CFO and other high officials of the SNGPL posted at Lahore office require frequent travelling to Islamabad, the source said.

The shifting of the SNGPL headquarters will save time and reduce the cost of travelling, the source maintained. The source said that the number of KP domiciled people are far less than its share in the head office.

It is pertinent to mention here that NGPL provide gas to Punjab, Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Its transmission system extends from Sui in Baluchistan to Peshawar in KP comprising over 8,900 KM of Transmission System (Main lines & Loop lines).

The distribution activities covering 4,458 main towns along with adjoining villages in Punjab & KK are organized through 16 regional offices. Distribution system consists of 122,325 KM of pipeline.