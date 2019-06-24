Share:

Islamabad - The government has totally excluded the economics group from the race of appointment of Trade and Investment officers to 43 Pakistani missions abroad and inducted the provision for the dual nationals.

In a letter to the ministries/ divisions the commerce division has invited applications from all the occupational groups of Civil Service of Pakistan (BPS-18-21) and candidates from Pakistani Diaspora fulfilling the requisite eligibility criteria as a trade and investment officer in Pakistan’s mission abroad.

As per the new eligibility criteria all the other groups including the people with dual nationality holders are eligible but interestingly Economist group has been excluded from the process, official sources told The Nation here Sunday.

As per the eligibility criteria officers who have served for at least three of the last eight years on relevant positions in Federal government in commerce division, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Economic Affairs Division, Federal Board of Revenue (Customs), Board of Investment, Privatization Commission, Textile Division, Ministry of Industries and Production, provincial Department of Revenue and Finance, Commerce, Investment and Industries.

The candidates from Pakistani Diaspora should have a master degree in Business Administration (Marketing), Master in international law and Economics, International Trade, WTO law, Commercial Law, Investment Promotion Management, and commerce(at least 16 years of education) from Higher Education Commission(HEC) recognized institutes or reputed foreign universities with at least 75 percent marks or equivalent in Grade Point Average (GPA).

There are 130 officers of economics group working in different ministries and divisions

Five years relevant experience (for post in BS-18), 10 years (in BS-19), 15 years (in BS-20) in fields of marketing, sales,business,international marketing and international trade.

The candidate should be within age limit of up to 40 years form posts in BS-18, up to 50 years in BS-19, and up to 56 years for posts in BS-20.

The candidate must be either a Pakistani national or a Pakistan national with dual nationality. Candidate must furnish documentary evidence to be classified as diaspora.

There are around 130 officers of economics group working in different ministries and division but there is no provision for the pure economic group, said the source. The economist group officials are working in Planning commission, finance division, commerce etc, the source added.

On the other hand railway division has been included in the eligibility criteria. Some provisions are included in the process to accommodate some of the blue eyed, alleged the source.

The government is trying to accommodate Pakistan diaspora but ignoring the most relevant economist group, the source maintained.

Out of 43 officers 42 will be posted as Trade and Investment officers in foreign missions while one post is for director ECO Tehran, said the source.

Out of 42 Trade and Investment Officers nine post are for BS 18,26 post are BS 19, seven posts are BS 20 and one is for grade 21.