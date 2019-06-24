Share:

ATTOCK - Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that the government wanted to promote sports at district level because healthy youth could play a vital role in the development of the country.

He stated these remarks during a visit to Liaqat Shaheed Hockey Stadium Attock, which is being renovated with Rs120 million and so far Rs82 million have been spent.

On the occasion, Assistant Director Sports Rashid Chohan, District Sports Officer Sheikh Asif, Rana Liaqat, Rana Shaukat and other notables were also present.

Malik Amin said that this hockey stadium would have astro turf, floodlights and other facilities of international level. He said that the purpose of spending millions of rupees on the renovation of the stadium to promote the sport of hockey which was Pakistan’s national game.

He said that in his constituency, different development schemes were under completion, adding that Insaf Health Cards were also being distributed at Union Council level and 111,000 families would be benefited through this scheme.

Earlier, Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam visited different areas of the under renovation stadium and expressed his satisfaction over the pace and quality of work.

HEALTH FACILITIES VOWED

Provincial Minister for Revenue Col (r) Amwar said that the government wanted to provide maximum health facilities to the poor and for the purpose Insaf Health Cards were being given. He said this while distributing health cards in Pindigheb. He said that 17,000 families would be benefited from this card in this tehsil of Attock district.

Govt endeavouring to meet power supply demands

Lesco Chief Engineer Ch Manzoor Ahmed said that efforts were being made to meet power supply of the consumers.

He said this while addressing an open court in Attock. On the occasion, Xen Altaf Hussain Khokhar, Xen Muhammad Khan and Line Superintendent Sohail were present.

Manzoor Ahmed said that Ghazi Barotha Hydropower Project was playing an important role in meeting electricity demands, adding that in Attock loadshedding was comparatively less than other areas. He said: “Power theft has been reduced to minimum level while unserviceable meter cases are being solved as per the report of laboratory and high tension wires crossing over buildings are being adjusted.”

Chief Engineer said that the construction of new dams was the need of the hour, adding that that because of not constructing Kalabagh Dam, water level in this area was going down gradually which was not a good omen. Later, he listened to the complaints of electricity consumers and assured them an early solution to their problems.

RESHUFFLE

The Punjab government services and general administration department has reshuffled three assistant commissioners of district Attock following the elected representatives from Rawalpindi division have met with the Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at Lahore.

The assistant commissioner Attock Ms Hira Rizwan has been directed to report services and general administration department (S&GA) Lahore with immediate effect while assistant commissioner Hassanabdal Ms Jannat Hussain Nekora has been directed to report Saddar circle. Raja Adnan Anjum, who was at disposal of S&GA, has been appointed as assistant commissar Hassanabdal.