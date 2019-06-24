Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Monday has expressed gratitude to the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for announcing three billion dollars in deposits and direct investments for Pakistan.
In a tweet, he said Qatar's affirmation will further develop relations between the two countries.
