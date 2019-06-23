Share:

Honor killing is known as murder to restore the honor of the family in a society. It is a major phenomenon in Pakistan and the reason for many to commit suicide. Recently 14 women committed suicide in Balochistan to escape their murder in the name of honor.

According to Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, more than 1000 people are killed in the name of honour in Pakistan annually. The main cause of its existence is the law which has no punishment for the criminals in the real sense. So, I want to request the government to take strict actions against this issue and promote laws against those who kill others in the name of honor. There is no honour in honour killing.

HAZARI KB,

Turbat.