LAKKI MARWAT - Deputy Commissioner Jehangir Azam Wazir on Sunday paid visits to several rural localities and got covered a good number of polio vaccination refusal cases after convincing parents on vaccination of their kids.
The refusal cases were reported from remote villages and hamlets in several union councils during June 17 case response anti-polio drive. Wazir along with officials of health department and partner organisations met elders and parents in Matora, Shahbazkhel, Abdulkhel and Langerkhel Hathi Khan.
He told parents that two drops of anti-polio vaccine in each round were inevitable to keep their children safe from crippling disease. The refusal to immunisation can cause lifelong paralysis to children, he maintained. He asked parents not to link vaccination of children with demands and cooperate with vaccinators.
“The government and district administration will make all out efforts to ensure provision of basic amenities of life to people on their doorsteps” he promised, adding that full support and cooperation by people from all walks of life especially parents can prove helpful to make polio eradication campaigns a success.
Later, the health department’s vaccinators administered anti-polio drops to children of reluctant parents in the presence of deputy commissioner.
Meanwhile, the district administration also launched a comprehensive exercise on Sunday to reach missed children and immunise them against the crippling disease. Wazir supervised the activity, wherein, assistant commissioners and tehsildars along with patwaris took part in the activity and covered hundreds of refusal cases and missed children.