LAKKI MARWAT - Deputy Commissioner Jehangir Azam Wazir on Sunday paid visits to several rural localities and got covered a good number of polio vaccination refusal cases after convincing parents on vac­cination of their kids.

The refusal cases were reported from remote villages and hamlets in several union councils during June 17 case response anti-polio drive. Wazir along with officials of health depart­ment and partner organisations met elders and parents in Matora, Shah­bazkhel, Abdulkhel and Langerkhel Hathi Khan.

He told parents that two drops of anti-polio vaccine in each round were inevitable to keep their children safe from crippling disease. The refusal to immunisation can cause lifelong pa­ralysis to children, he maintained. He asked parents not to link vaccination of children with demands and cooper­ate with vaccinators.

“The government and district ad­ministration will make all out efforts to ensure provision of basic amenities of life to people on their doorsteps” he promised, adding that full sup­port and cooperation by people from all walks of life especially parents can prove helpful to make polio eradica­tion campaigns a success.

Later, the health department’s vac­cinators administered anti-polio drops to children of reluctant par­ents in the presence of deputy com­missioner.

Meanwhile, the district administra­tion also launched a comprehensive exercise on Sunday to reach missed children and immunise them against the crippling disease. Wazir super­vised the activity, wherein, assistant commissioners and tehsildars along with patwaris took part in the activity and covered hundreds of refusal cases and missed children.