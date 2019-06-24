Share:

ISLAMABAD : Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism, in Indian occupied Kashmir, martyred four Kashmiri youth in Shopian district, on Sunday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a violent cordon and search operation at Daramdora in Keegam area of the district. The operation continued till last reports came in. A senior police officer talking to media men claimed that the youth were militants and were killed in an encounter with the troops.

The occupation authorities have suspended internet service in the district. The troops had martyred one youth during a similar operation in Uri area of Baramulla district, yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Indian troops have launched a similar operation in Kangan area of Ganderbal district. The troops have cordoned off Charwan area of Kangan and conducting house-to-house searches.