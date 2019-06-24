Share:

Real Madrid's Colombian international midfielder James Rodriguez is resigned to leaving the club this summer.

James has spent the past two years on loan with Bayern Munich but will not be joining the German side on a permanent basis which means he has to return to Madrid after the Copa America, which is currently being played in Brazil.

However, following his country's 1-0 win over Paraguay, James made it clear that he doesn't expect to be staying at the Santiago Bernabeu for long.

Real Madrid have embarked on a major summer spending spree which has already seen the club bring in Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy and Rodrygo Goes at a cost of around 340 million US dollars.

Now the club needs to sell players to finance that to avoid any possible financial fair play issues and perhaps launches a bid to sign either Paul Pogba from Manchester United or Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint Germain.

Marcos Llorente has already joined Atletico Madrid, while Spain U-21 international Dani Ceballos is set to be another departure and James is also viewed as a player who can fetch an important transfer fee.

"At the moment I am thinking about the Copa America and I still don't know where I am going to play. I want to be relaxed about things," commented James, who admitted his destination is not in his hands.

"The decision depends on the club (Real Madrid). I think there are people there who do a lot and I can't do anything," he added, before commenting that his relationship with Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane was non-existent.

"I have never spoken to Zidane," he confirmed.

Napoli are thought to be a possible destination for James, but according to the Italian press, the Italian side want him on loan, while Real Madrid want to sell the midfielder.