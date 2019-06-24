Share:

KARACHI : Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi division has started the preparations of its “Karachi Awami March” under a movement with the slogan of ‘Karachi ko izzat duo’, haq duo’. The march is scheduled on June-30 (Sunday), in which JI Chief Senator Siraj-ul-Haq would address the participants.

A meeting in order to review the arrangements of the march was held at Idara-e-Noor Haq on Sunday. The meeting was headed by JI Karachi naib ameer Dr Osama Razi, who is also a head of the committee which looks after the arrangements of “Karachi Awami March”.

In the meeting, the committee decided to start preparations of the march and proper camps, posters, banners and panaflex boards would be installed across the city for inviting the people in the march.

It was further decided that hand bills and pamphlets would also be distributed among the people and corners meetings in the areas would also be arranged before the public gathering.

During the meeting, it was directed the officer-bearers and workers of the Jamaat-e-Islami to mobilise at their area level to encourage the masses to participate in the march for getting the basic rights for the people of Karachi.

In the meeting, the route of the march was also being finalised and it would be taken out from Sohrab Goth area to Mazar-e-Quaid via Karimabad, Gharibabad, Hasan Square, New M A Jinnah Road and ends at Mazar-e-Quaid.