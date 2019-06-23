NEW YORK-Brooks Laich is ‘’so excited’’ to see Julianne Hough become a mother, after revealing earlier this week they are trying IVF treatment. Brooks Laich is ‘’so excited’’ to see Julianne Hough become a mother.

The ‘Dancing with the Stars’ judge and her hockey player spouse recently revealed they are trying IVF treatment in order to start a family of their own after Julianne’s battle with endometriosis has made it difficult for her to conceive naturally.

And now, 35-year-old Brooks has said he’s certain Julianne, 30, will be a fantastic mother, because she’s already a natural when it comes to the other little ones in her family.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, Brooks said: ‘’The way she looks after our dogs, she treats them as her own babies. She cares, she deeply cares, I know that she would be involved heavily in promoting the identity of a child and who they want to be in the world and how they want to show up in the world and supporting their goals and dreams.’’

‘’She does [nurtures] friends and people in our lives already. She does it with our nieces and nephews. She does it with me on a daily basis. I’m so excited to one day see her become a mother.’’

Earlier this week, Brooks revealed he and the ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge are exploring IVF, and are now keen on making the subject of fertility struggles less taboo.

He said: ‘’My wife and I want to have children in our future, and going through IVF was a decision we made to increase the [odds] of that happening. I wish people would perceive it [that way instead of with] shame or guilt.’’

Brooks also heaped praise on Julianne - whom he tied the knot with in July 2017 - as he says she’s got ‘’the best heart in the world’’.

He added: ‘’Julianne has the best heart in the world - that’s her. I view her as such a better person than I am because of the amount of love she has for every living thing in the world.’’