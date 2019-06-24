Share:

SIALKOT - PML-N leader Kh Asif (former foreign minister) endorsed the stance of Maryam Nawaz that the Charter of Economy had become a joke.

Talking to media at his residence in Sialkot Cantt, Kh Asif said: “It is true that the Charter of Economy has become a joke and Maryam Nawaz has said absolutely right as per the policy of the PML-N.”

He ruled out the possibility of further talks on the issue of the Charter of Economy, saying that the PML-N would not talk on the issue until the political scenario turned better. He said that Shehbaz Sharif had only proposed the Charter of Economy, adding “Maryam Nawaz’s stance reveals that there is complete democracy in the ranks of the PML-N.” He said that there was no division in the ranks of the party, adding that the PTI government had presented anti-people budget that would ruin the national economy.

DILAPIDATED ROADS NEED GOVT ATTENTION

The provincial government has not allocated even a single penny in the budget for repair to dilapidated roads in Sialkot district.

The main roads in the district including Sialkot Airport Road, Sialkot-Head Marala Road, Daska-Pasrur Road, Sialkot-Pasrur Road, Sialkot-Sambrial-Wazirabad Road, Daska-Sambrial Road and Daska-Wazirabad Road have been in shabby condition. Locals suffer from a great deal of inconvenience due to these dilapidated roads.

On the other hand, the management of Sialkot International Airport has recently started repair to Sialkot Airport Road at a cost of Rs10 million on a self-help basis. The airport management claimed that Sialkot Highways Department had halted this repairing work, saying the airport management had not got prior No Objection Certificate (NoC) from Highways Department.

The perturbed Sialkot exporters said that they had established Sialkot International Airport on a self-help basis, and now they wanted to construct the roads leading to Sialkot airport but the highways department was reluctant to allow them to repair or reconstruct the roads.

Meanwhile, local social, religious, educational, business and political circles of Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils expressed grave concern over the alleged solidness of Punjab government for not allocating funds for repair to roads.

They urged Prime Minister Imran Khan, Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to take notice of the situation.