LOS ANGELES-Khloe Kardashian was ‘’willing to fight’’ for her relationship with Tristan Thompson when he was unfaithful to her, but says he gave her ‘’every reason not to’’. Khloe Kardashian was ‘’willing to fight’’ for Tristan Thompson.

The 34-year-old reality star split with the NBA star - with whom she has 14-month-old daughter True - after he allegedly locked lips with Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods at a party earlier this year.

And in a new cryptic social media post, Khloe seemed to suggest she was willing to keep working on a romance with Tristan, but he gave her ‘’every reason not to’’.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’ star wrote: ‘’I was willing to fight for you, for us, but you gave me every reason not to.’’

Khloe previously forgave Tristan after he was seen getting close to a mystery woman just days before True’s birth in April last year, but was unable to resolve her differences with the basketball player when he was unfaithful to her for a second time in February.

Meanwhile, the ‘Revenge Body’ star recently seemed to claim she wasn’t surprised when she learned Tristan had been unfaithful, but was shocked at the involvement of 21-year-old Jordyn Woods, who was the best friend of Khloe’s half-sister Kylie Jenner.

In a preview clip for the upcoming two-part ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ season finale - which airs this weekend - Khloe told Kylie: ‘’I knew who he was, I never in a million years thought that’s who she was.’’ And 21-year-old Kylie was shocked by her best friend’s behaviour.