KARACHI : K-Electric on Sunday failed to ensure uninterrupted power supply of electricity in Karachi, tormenting citizens with prolonged power cuts .

As per details, areas of city’s area of Korangi facing unannounced power cuts . The affected areas include Korangi Dhaee number, three, four and five. The residents of the area facing problems due to unscheduled power cuts in this hot weather.

It may be noted that last week, the city’s residents continued facing long hours of load shedding amid scorching heat.

Malir, Shah Faisal, Landhi, Quaidabad, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Liaqatabad, North Karachi, Surjani, Korangi, and Orangi Town were among the areas which experienced long hours of load shedding.

A spike was seen in load shedding hours after Eid with many areas facing up to 12 hours of load shedding. Though the city’s sole electric supplier has been claiming uninterrupted power supply to the city, but the situation is entirely different, as a number of areas complaining unannounced power cuts .