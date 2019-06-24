PESHAWAR   -   Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over demise of mother of Provincial Minister for Information Shaukat Ali Yousafzai.

The chief minister visited Bisham district Shangla on Sunday and of­fered Fateha.

The mother of Shaukat Yousafzai breathed her last on Saturday evening and was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Shangla district on Sun­day morning. KP Assembly Depu­ty Speaker Mahmood Jan, Provincial Minister Dr Amjad Ali, MPAs Sardar Khan, Rashad Khan, former MPA Ab­dul Munam, District Nazim Niaz Ah­mad, PTI leaders, civil society mem­bers and others attended the funeral.