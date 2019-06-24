PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over demise of mother of Provincial Minister for Information Shaukat Ali Yousafzai.
The chief minister visited Bisham district Shangla on Sunday and offered Fateha.
The mother of Shaukat Yousafzai breathed her last on Saturday evening and was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Shangla district on Sunday morning. KP Assembly Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan, Provincial Minister Dr Amjad Ali, MPAs Sardar Khan, Rashad Khan, former MPA Abdul Munam, District Nazim Niaz Ahmad, PTI leaders, civil society members and others attended the funeral.