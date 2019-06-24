Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Develop­ment Shahram Khan Tarakai has said that PTI-led provincial government has present­ed a public friendly budget while keeping in view the troubles faced by the general pub­lic.

He was addressing the budget session in provincial assembly. The budget has focused on development of merged districts, health, education, tourism and local bodies along with the uplift of provincial capital Pesha­war and other less developed districts, he said.

Tarakai said that regardless of opposition’s irresponsible behaviour, their good sugges­tions will be included in budget. In our pre­vious tenure, he said, we have launched the Sehat Insaf Card which has a very positive impact upon the life of poor masses at large.

Now this card would be provided to each and every single resident of the province ir­respective of their political affiliation. He further said cancer patients will get free treatment and for this purpose government will provide Rs820 million.

While appreciating the provincial gov­ernment for allocating a huge amount for merged districts, he said, it was for the first time in the history of the province that Rs62 billion had been allocated for the develop­ment of merged districts. This amount will be spent to raise the living standard of resi­dents of these areas, he said.

Shahram said an amount of Rs46 billion allocated for local bodies would also benefit the merged districts local bodies. To support the economy of province, government was committed to enhance tourism industry, he said, and for this purpose local government and tourism departments was working in collaboration, he added.

“Areas having more potential for tourism will get more development,” he said.

He said Peshawar was the prime focus of provincial government and for the uplift of the city Rs4.5 billion will be spent in the forthcoming fiscal year.