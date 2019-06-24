Share:

SARGODHA - Lower level flood in Jhelum River inundated low-lying areas in Bhera, Shahpur and Sahiwal of district Sargodha here on Sunday.

According to administration and irrigation officials, the floodwater in Jhelum River burst its banks and damaged standing crops, especially paddy in fields in nearby areas. The Sargodha deputy commissioner informed that relief work has been initiated in flood affected areas.

The district administration and rescuers are shifting residents of nearby areas to safer places. Meanwhile flood control authorities have been directed to be vigilant over flood situation and kept surveillance of the dykes. Police and volunteer organisations are also directed to take steps for the protection of lives. Special directives have also been issued to curb rumours about the flood and keeping the masses of factual position of flood in the river.