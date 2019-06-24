Share:

LAHORE - Responding to rumours of her alleged differences with her uncle and PML-N President Mian Shehbaz Sharif, party’s Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday said that there was no truth in the reports.

“There are no differences between me and Shehbaz Sharif; and opponents’ desire [for discord between us] will never materialize,” she said in her tweet.

Speaking in the context of her Sunday’s presser that she was against the “Charter of Economy” offered to the Government by the Opposition parties, Maryam said she had made it clear at that time that it was her personal opinion.

Critics are, however, exploiting the point that she had chosen to express her personal opinion publically [through a Press conference] and not in a party meeting.

“Those trying to make a point out of it will be disappointed”, she said, adding, that such efforts were being made for the last over 30 years.

It is pertinent to mention here that both the PPP and the PML-N want to sign a “Charter of Economy” with the present government to get the country out of current economic crisis. Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was even more vocal to send this message to the government.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has also responded positively by accepting this offer.

Maryam’s statement in this background has created the impression that two notable members of the Sharif family are not at the same page on important issues. Had it been some other party leader out of the Sharif family, the issue might not have got much attention in the political circles.

The issue is not going to die down soon despite a clarification by Maryam Nawaz.

NAB summons Shehbaz on July 5

Meanwhile, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has once again summoned Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in connection with an investigation into a case of assets beyond means.

The PML-N leader has been asked by the anti-corruption authority to appear before a combined investigation team of the Lahore NAB on July 5. Former Punjab chief minister, Shehbaz Sharif has also been directed to bring relevant documents along with him to support of his claims.

Shehbaz Sharif’s son Hamza Shehbaz who is also Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly has already been arrested by Lahore NAB for having assets beyond known sources of income.

The Lahore NAB has been investigating corruption allegation against the former chief minister with regard to Ashiyana Housing project, Saaf Pani Company, and Ramazan Sugar Mills.

The Opposition Leader had been released by NAB after Lahore High Court granted him bail in all the three cases in February.