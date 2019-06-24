Share:

ISLAMABAD - Vowing to create 10 million jobs and pushing the GDP to 6.5 percent, Minister for Planning and Development Khusro Bakhtiar on Sunday urged government and opposition lawmakers to sign a charter for not approaching the IMF for bailout in future.

Addressing a small gathering of the house assembled Sunday evening to debate the finance bill, he said his government inherited the current account deficit of $20 billion, while the budgeted and non-budgeted fiscal deficit was Rs4,300 billion.

Holding the previous governments responsible for the present bad shape of economy, the minister said Pakistan’s total debt and liabilities stood at Rs22.4 trillion when PML-N government came into power which swelled to Rs34 trillion by the time of completion of its tenure.

He said that during initial years, the previous government tried to stabilise the national economy but later all its focus shifted to winning the next general elections.

Giving India’s example, Bakhtiar said they faced a major balance of payment crisis in 1992 but revived only by focusing on development.

The previous governments kept on building motorways instead of building human resources and boosting technology and industry, he added.

Talking of the low revenue collection, he said, “Only 380 companies are paying 80 percent of the tax of the country. This country cannot function [this way].”

The minister said the government has set an ambitious revenue collection target of over Rs 5,500 billion, which will enable them to provide 35 percent more funds to provinces. Sindh alone will get 200 billion rupees more if the revenue target is achieved, he held.

The PTI government’s focus will be on economic stabilisation in the first year, and by the end of its tenure the GDP growth rate will be taken to 6.5 percent, with an annual average of 5 plus percent, he claimed.

Bakhtiar said private investment will be taken to 18 percent from the existing 15 percent. He also claimed that 10 million jobs will be created in the five-year terms of the PTI government.

The minister said that Rs80 billion have been allocated to improve power transmission system, Rs43 billion for higher education and knowledge based economy, and Rs13 billion for agriculture sector.

Opposition’s take

In his brief speech, former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said the sitting minister’s assertion that PTI government was not performing well due to the bad economic policies of the previous governments was invalid.

Presenting an example, he said when Zulfikar Ali Bhutto came into power, the country was going through a severe crisis, but through his wisdom and leadership he not only pulled the country out of the economic crisis and brought back all prisoners of war but also held Islamic leaders’ conference and initiated the atomic weapons plan. Raja said that democracy was the only way to put the country on the path of development, progress and prosperity.

To maintain harmony in the parliament, political opponents should not be humiliated for securing political points, he advised.

Earlier, PML-N’s former minister for planning and development Ahsan Iqbal said that the government was trying to get the budget passed with the only purpose of getting the $6 billion IMF package, even at the cost of increased poverty and unemployment.

He said that PTI government’s honeymoon period was over, and now it should be answerable for its performance. He held the ruling party responsible for the present shortfall of Rs550 billion, and increase in the current expenditures.

During the session, when some parliamentarians from opposition benches chanted “selected prime minister”, repeatedly, Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan protested and said that the premier was continuously getting referred to as ‘selected’, which is a breach of the privilege of the house as he is an elected representative.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri barred the word ‘selected’ for the Prime Minister Imran Khan.