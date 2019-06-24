Share:

LAHORE - Body of a 12-year-old boy was found in a washroom of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) early on Sunday, police said. The body was moved to the morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased was identified by police as Shiraz Arshad, a resident of Gujjarpura. His father Arshad told the police that Shiraz and his friends went to the swimming pool inside the university, but he did not return. He said that he was informed about the death of his son by an official of the university several hours later.

A university’s security guard told the police that the boy was swimming in the pool in the afternoon when his head hit the ground. As a result, the boy received serious head injuries and died on the spot. On the other hand, the father of the deceased said that the body of the child was lying in the washroom as he reached the university. The police also detained a security guard and were investigating the death.

YOUNG MAN FOUND HANGED

A 21-year-old man was found hanged at a house in Green Town, rescue workers said on Sunday. The body was sent to the morgue for autopsy.

The deceased, identified as Bilal, was said to be a college student. The family told the police that Bilal was upset for the last couple of days. A police investigator said the body was hanging from the ceiling fan with a rope tied to his neck as they entered the room. The police were investigating the incident.

Dolphins seize two stolen cars, seven bikes

Dolphin Squads and Police Response Units of the Lahore police arrested several suspects and seized two stolen cars, seven motorcycles, and mobiles phones from their possession. They also recovered 18 pistols and dozens of bullets from the suspects during the ongoing crackdown.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that DIG (Operations) Ashfaq Khan directed SP Dolphin Squad Bilal Zafar to accelerate the crackdown against criminals. SP Dolphins Squad Bilal Zafar while giving details of the weekly performance of both the wings informed that crime fighters of Dolphins Squad and PRU also recovered narcotics including charas and bottles of liquor from the suspected criminals.

The patrolling police units last week checked at least 150 suspected vehicles and more than 99,000 motorcycles. The police impounded four vehicles and 16 motorcycles.

The Dolphins and PRU wings responded to at least 730 emergency calls received on helpline Rescue-15. The patrolling units while taking action against street criminals also seized two stolen cars, seven bikes, and 13 mobile phones. Both the units also arrested four suspects for violating the ban on one-wheeling, aerial firing.