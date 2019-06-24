Share:

MOHMAND - tribal elders from different areas of Mohmand districts on Sunday vowed to support the PML-N candidate Tahir Akbar from PK-104, Mohmand-II in the upcoming first ever elections for the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

The tribal elders extended support to the PML-N candidate during vari­ous grand jirgas and gatherings held at the Hujra of Malik Said Qahar Musa Khel and others areas.

Addressing the public gatherings, PK-104 PML-N candidate Tahir Ak­bar said that tribesmen of the whole Mohmand are with him because his family has served people of the area all time.

Speaking on the occasion, Malik Said Qahar assured full support and said that Tahir Akbar played a vi­tal role in restoration of peace in the area. He would be in a position to do more for the welfare of the people of the area if he succeeded in the elec­tion, he added.

On July 20, tribesmen would decide the fate of Mohmand MPAs so they should vote for the suitable candi­date. He assured the PML-N candidate of their full cooperation in the upcom­ing elections. He urged tribal elders to ensure success of Tahir Akbar Khan in the coming election.