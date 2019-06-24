ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has submitted its response before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) praying it to exempt former president from personal appearance in his petition seeking bail in the Park Lane case.
NAB Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi submitted the NAB’s written reply saying that it was not binding on the accused to be present in the court during the hearing of his application for bail, rather it was the court’s prerogative to summon the accused in person or not. The statement said the court had the authority and power to exempt Zardari from personal appearance.
PPP co-chairperson Zardari, who is now in NAB custody in connection with the investigation into a fake accounts case, has filed an application before the IHC through his counsel Farooq H. Naek, seeking his production before the IHC during the hearing of the Park Lane case.
In the written reply, the NAB stated that production of the petitioner before this court may require arrangement of high security and cause inconvenience for other litigants, and in this view, the court has power to exempt the personal appearance of the petitioner.
The reply stated that the NAB chairman had issued warrants for Zardari’s arrest in the case titled The State vs Hussain Lawai [fake account case] and that he was arrested after dismissal of his pre-arrest bail petition and he was on physical remand till July 2.
It added, “The investigation is under way and the petitioner is being interrogated. Medical facilities are duly being provided to the petitioner.”
However, the Bureau maintained in the reply that the court may pass any order deemed appropriate which shall be complied in letter and spirit.
In his application, Zardari adopted before the court that he is required to be produced before the court to ensure the decision of instant petition on merit. He added that well-being of the petitioner is a matter of concern during the investigation and this can be resolved by producing the petitioner in the court.