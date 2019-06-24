Share:

LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has once again summoned Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in connection with an investigation into a case of assets beyond means.

The PML-N leader has been asked by the anti-corruption authority to appear before a combined investigation team of the Lahore NAB on July 5. Former Punjab chief minister, Shehbaz Sharif has also been directed to bring relevant documents along with him to support of his claims. Shehbaz Sharif’s son Hamza Shehbaz who is also Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly has already been arrested by Lahore NAB for having assets beyond known sources of income. The Lahore NAB has been investigating corruption allegation against the former chief minister with regard to Ashiyana Housing project, Saaf Pani Company, and Ramazan Sugar Mills.

The Opposition Leader had been released by NAB after Lahore High Court granted him bail in all the three cases in February.