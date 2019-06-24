Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau has tightened the noose around former federal minster and senior PPP leader Ijaz Jhakhrani in a corruption case as it has requested the Interior Division to place the accused on the Exit Control List, The Nation has learnt.

Earlier, the Buearu’s regional office had requested the NAB headquarters to initiate the process of placing Jakhrani on the ECL.

On September 26, NAB Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal, while chairing the Executive Board Meeting, had authorized the inquiry against Jhakhrani in the case.

The sources said the NAB is investigating the assets of former federal minister Jhakhrani in different cities of Sindh. They said that a complainant levelled serious allegations against Ijaz Jhakhrani, saying the former minister is owner of one flour mill and one rice mill in Jaccobobad and three rice mills in Dera Allahyar. The complaint claimed Jakhrani owns 276 acres land in different cities of Sindh and three houses in posh areas of Karachi. Furthermore, the complainant alleged that Jhakhrani has constructed a hotel on the government property illegally in Joccobabad. The PPP leader also allegedly involved in corruption during his tenure as health minister and has properties abroad, the complaint said.

Writes to Interior Division to place the accused on ECL

The sources also claimed that the NAB investigation team had summoned the complainant thrice at the NAB Sukkhar office and recorded his statement in this case. They mentioned that the regional bureau had also summoned Jhakhrani for recording his statement by the end of this month.

A senior officer said the NAB Sukkhar Bureau has requested the NAB headquarters to write the Interior Division to place Jakhrani’s on the ECL along with his four front men including Nimal Das, Bhool Chand, Kamlesh Kumar and Razak Bahrani. On the direction of NAB, the State Bank of Pakistan had already blocked the accounts of few people involved in the corruption scandal including those of Saroop Kumar Gehani, Nimal Das, Chandur Lal, Bhool Chand and Permet Kumar due to Jakhrani’s connection with them.

He said, following the regional bureaue’s request, the NAB headquarters has written to the Interior Division with the request to place the name of Jakharni on ECL. He said Jakharani’s name to be placed on ECL next week.

Former chief justice Saqib Nisar had ordered an inquiry against Jakharni on serious allegations of corruption including 300 benami properties and Rs 44 billion took in the name of development projects in the Jocobabad district.