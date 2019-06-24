Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mehmood ur Rashid said on Sunday that development of new cities was need of the hour to reduce pressure on the big cities and improve flow of traffic there.

He was talking to officials of the district administration and Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATPA) during his visit to Nankana Sahib and Kala Shah Kaku on Sunday. The minister said the New Cities Committee of the Housing Department had started visiting various proposed sites in different areas of the province to prepare recommendations for development of new modern cities.

He added that the committee would present its recommendations to the PHATPA for further action very soon. During his visit, Nakana Sahib Deputy Commissioner Raja Mansoor Ahmed gave a detailed briefing about the proposed site.

Later, the minister and officials of the committee also visited the proposed sites for new cities. He gave instructions to the authorities to speed up working on their assignments and submit proposals to the New Cities Committee as early as possible.