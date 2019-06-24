Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Auqaf Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah said on Sunday the opposition parties had no agenda for public welfare and their unrealistic alliance would end soon. In a statement issued here on Sunday, the minister said the PTI government was committed to making a corruption-free New Pakistan with an aim to serve the masses in the best manner. He said the government at the provincial and federal level was doing its best to strengthen economy of the country. He said that opposition parties were creating hurdles in the way of the government’s development agenda to save their looted wealth. The minister reiterated the Punjab government’s resolve to serve the masses and provide them maximum relief.