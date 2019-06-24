Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Punjab Agriculture Department (PAD) was promoting modern farming practices to enhance per acre crop yield and income of the farmers said Director General (DG), Field, Punjab Malik Ghulam Akbar.

Talking to APP he said, solid steps were taken for development of agriculture in the province. Ghulam Akbar said that the major problems of Potohar and other rainfed areas of the region were soil erosion and water runoff as most of the rain water was being wasted which was not only a big loss but also causes soil erosion at large scale.

The PAD had taken revolutionary steps for promoting Agriculture in Potohar region which had a different environment and soil from other areas of the province, he said.

Due to the water reservoirs and soil erosion controlling structures over 45,000 acres land was made cultivable in Potohar and other arid areas of Rawalpindi region. The Directorate of Soil and Water Conservation (DSWC), Punjab, Rawalpindi Region, under water resources development program constructed total 410 Gully Plugging Spillways during last five financial years. As many as 162 Mini Dams with 605 Water Outlets, 347 Retaining Walls, 322 Water Ponds, 79 Water Storage tanks, 70 Dugwells, 167 Gabbion Spurs and 28 Earthern Bunds were also constructed while aforestation was completed at 1894 acres land.