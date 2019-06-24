Share:

Pakistan's former foreign minister and a renowned diplomat Abdul Sattar has passed away at the age of 88.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal offered condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.

He said Abdul Sattar was an illustrious diplomat and accomplished author.

Besides serving as foreign minister for two non-consecutive terms in 1993 as caretaker and later from 1999 to 2002, late Abdul Sattar had also served as Pakistan's foreign secretary from 1986 to 1988.

He also served as Pakistan’s ambassador to Austria, India, and the Soviet Union.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of former Foreign Minister Abdul Sattar.