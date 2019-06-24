Share:

JUNGSHAHI - A large number of party workers and leaders observed the first death anniversary of veteran politician Rasool Bakhsh Palijo here on Sunday.

The ceremonies to commemorate the death anniversary of the idolised nationalist leader and human rights lawyer were held at Jungshahi, a town near Thatta city. People sobbed in tears and chanted slogans to pay tribute to founder of Awami Tehreek (AT) on the occasion.

Thousands of AT women workers also took part in ceremonies. The loud slogans were raised to recall the services of late Rasool Bakhsh Palijo.

Late Palijo, who founded the Sindh-based left-wing party Awami Tehreek (AT), not only believed in women empowerment, but also practically trained thousands of women workers for their true empowerment.

Palijo played an active role in the eradication of the “One Unit” as well as the movement for restoration of democracy.

His literary, political and social services to create a prominent role of women in Sindh politics will never be forgotten. He spent almost 11 years of his life in different jails and authored around three dozen books.

Palijo stood against every tyrant, dictator and oppressor of his era and led organised campaigns with courage and persistence. He believed in socialism as a panacea for the socio-economic problems.

Senator Sassui Palijo, leader of Pakistan People Party (PPP), Comrade Abdul Hai Baloch, Sheema Karmani, Hoor-Nisa Palijo and others lauded the political, literary, social services of Palijo.