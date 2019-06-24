Share:

MULTAN - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has made it clear that no government hospital will be privatized.

Talking to media persons here in Multan on Sunday, Dr Yasmin Rashid said that three new maternity hospitals would be set up in Southern Punjab.

She said that over two thousand four hundred basic health units across the province would be made functional for round the clock to deliver best healthcare facilities to the public, especially in the rural areas.

The Punjab health minister said that provision of basic health facilities to the masses at their doorsteps is top priority of the government and all possible steps are being taken for the purpose.

Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid paid a surprise visit to Khanewal District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital to review the medical facilities. She was also briefed about the medical facilities provided to the patients.

During her visit Dr Yasmin said that they are committed to provide the best possible medical facilities to the patients in the government hospitals. She further said that according to the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan they would bring a real change in the government hospitals.