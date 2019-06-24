Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minster Youth Affairs Program (PMYA) in collaboration with ‘Ehsas’ team will launch a program for extending cash grant to rural and marginalized youth for their uplift.

According to an official, in order to start their own business ventures and financial inclusion they will be granted cash amount.

He said that their focus will on five point agenda included their employment, economic empowerment, civic engagement, social protection health and well being for specially marginalized youth.

He said that there was dire need of effective strategy in this regard to empower them economically and socially.

He said that the program was meant for uplifting youth and maintain sustainable national economic growth which was only possible if we could manage our young labour on modern trends in line with latest developments.

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has agreed to extend its assistance to Prime Minister Youth Affairs Program (PMYA) for economic uplift of the youth and promote entrepreneurship culture in the country.

According to a SECP official, the Commission would take all possible and requisite measures for generating employment opportunities for the potential young generation ready for employment.

He said under Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme, the registration of new startup companies would be made through online process to ensure transparency and ease for the applicants.

“SECP will ensure ease of doing business for the nascent companies to be registered in communication, tourism and postal sectors under Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme,” he added.

The incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, he said, was committed to strengthen the youth financially and socially in order to make them independent for playing their due role for the development of the country, the official said.