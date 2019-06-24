Share:

Chinese President Xi Jinping will participate in a Russia-India-China (RIC) meeting on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Zhang Jun said on Monday.

"On the sidelines of the G20 summit, President Xi Jinping will take part in the leaders' meeting in the trilateral Russia-India-China format", Zhang said at a press conference.

The Chinese president will also attend an informal meeting of BRICS, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, on the margins of the G20 summit, scheduled to start in Osaka, Japan later this week.

"President Xi Jinping will participate in an informal meeting of the leaders of the BRICS countries on the G20 sidelines.

The holding of such meetings on the G20 sidelines has already become a good tradition of the leaders of the five BRICS countries. We all know that all BRICS countries are developing markets that play an important role in international relations", Zhang added.

Xi will arrive in Japan on 27 June, one day before the summit.

The G20 is a forum for international cooperation that hosts 20 countries representing more than 80% of the global GDP The summit in Osaka will host the heads of state of 19 countries and the European Union, while related ministerial events will be held in eight cities this year.