ISLAMABAD - Senior leader of PPP Dr Nafisa Shah on Sunday said that purpose of All Parties Conference (APC) by the Opposition was not to destabilise the government but to resolve the basic issues of the people and review the economic situation.

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, Dr Nafisa said that united Opposition would successfully convince Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leadership to participate in APC.

She said that the Opposition parties had no personal issue to discuss in APC but only wanted to resolve the challenges being faced by the country. They would also discuss how to improve the Federal budget 2019-20, she added.

Dr Nafisa said that the Opposition parties would urge the government to curtail the taxes on masses and provide relief to agriculture sector for the betterment of the farmers.

To a question, she said that Pakistan wanted cordial relations with neighbouring countries including Afghanistan, adding, peace in Afghanistan was interlinked to stability in the region.

Dr Nafisa said that Pakistan had sacrificed a lot for peace in Afghanistan.

She said that Foreign Minister should inform the House about the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Russia.