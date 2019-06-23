Share:

Alice Cooper has death pact with wife

MICHIGAN (CM):Alice Cooper has a ‘’death pact’’ with his wife which means if either of them dies they will ‘’go together’’.

The 71-year-old shock rocker has been married to the 62-year-old ballerina for 43 years, and despite filing for divorce from the ‘School’s Out’ hitmaker in November 1983 - when his alcoholism was at its worst - nothing has come between the pair since they reconciled months later in mid-1984. Alice says that they ‘’couldn’t live without each other’’ and so if either of them passes away, they will ‘’go together’’. He said: ‘’We’ve made a pact - there is no way of surviving without each other. ‘’I couldn’t live without her. ‘’We always said there will never be a time when one of us will be mourning the other. ‘’Whenever it does happen, we are going to go together. ‘’I’ve been married 43 years to the greatest girl in the world. We have never cheated on each other.’’ Despite his wild past - including an addiction to cocaine - the ‘Poison’ rocker is in good shape thanks to playing golf and eating well and he doesn’t think he will be giving up the ghost anytime soon thanks to his strong genes.

Elisabeth Moss reveals how she copes with fame

LOS ANGELES (GN): ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Elisabeth Moss revealed she copes with her fame by surrounding herself with friends and family she can ‘’trust’’.

The 36-year-old actress recently starred in the second season of hit HBO series ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ and confessed that following the massive success of the show, she keeps herself grounded by often confiding in ‘’people that she loves’’ and who she knows will give good advice. In an interview with OK! magazine, she said: ‘’I surround myself with people that I love and trust. That’s usually my family or friends. Friends that I’ve had for years. ‘’Obviously I love my family but I rely on my friends too. I think it’s important to surround yourself with people who support you and whose opinions you can really trust are for the greater good.’’ The ‘Mad Men’ star went on to explain that although she can’t pinpoint a ‘’turning point’’ in her three-decade career, when she landed her role as daughter of President Josiah Bartlet in the NBC political drama series ‘The West Wing’ she knew the show would be ‘’something big’’.