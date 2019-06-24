Share:

KHARTOUM - Sudan’s major opposition on Saturday announced the agreement on an Ethiopian initiative to resolve the political crisis in Sudan.

“Our agreement on the Ethiopian initiative means a great shift toward achieving the goals of the revolution in freedom, peace and equality, and it will set the country on the right path to achieve democracy,” said Babikir Faisal, spokesman of the opposition Freedom and Change Alliance, at a press conference in the capital Khartoum.

But a meeting scheduled on Saturday between the alliance and the Ethiopian mediator Mahmud Dirir was delayed, Faisal added.

Dirir arrived in Khartoum earlier in the day for responses from Sudan’s Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the opposition alliance to the initiative presented by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for resolving the political crisis in Sudan.

Ahmed’s initiative includes formation of a sovereignty council composed of 15 members, seven military and seven civilian ones in addition to an independent civilian to be appointed via consultation between the TMC and the opposition alliance.