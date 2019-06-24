Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Syed Sumsam Ali Bokhari said on Sunday there was a big question mark on the late night decision of the opposition parties on the APC and people were well aware of the reason why the opposition was in a hurry. He said that everyone knew the meaning of the APC was nothing except protecting corruption of leaders of some opposition parties. The provincial minister expressed these views while addressing the oath taking ceremony of PMA Okara on Sunday. Bokahri said the PML-N had put its own president into hot water, adding that efforts to block the way of the government could not succeed. He said the PTI government would fulfil all its promises, including establishment of southern Punjab province. The minister said the narrative of the PTI government was development and prosperity, adding that health and education were foremost priorities in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said for the first time in the history of Punjab such a huge budget had been allocated for health sector.

He added that the government would protect rights of doctors and they should also take care of patients.