DAMASCUS - Syrian army is working to cut all rebels’ supply routes in a triangle of countryside areas in northern Syria, a pro-government newspaper reported on Sunday.

The al-Watan newspaper said the army is following the tactic of draining the rebels to sap their resolve and weaken them in the countryside areas of the provinces of Hama, Idlib, and Aleppo in northern Syria. It said cutting the rebels’ supply routes in these areas is the tactic that is taken now amid feverish attempts by the rebels to restore what they have recently lost.

Citing military sources, the newspaper said the air defenses of the Syrian army shot down a rebel drone outfitted with missiles in Hama.

It said that the Syrian warplanes also targeted positions of the al-Qaida-linked Nusra Front in the northern countryside of Hama and areas in the southern and southeastern countryside of Idlib. The military source was cited by al-Watan as saying that the Syrian airstrikes were conducive in cutting the supply routes of the rebels and inflicting hefty losses on them.