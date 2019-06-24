Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday the outdated system had failed to deliver, but it was not reformed by the successive governments to benefit people.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said: “We are fixing issues created by the previous governments and reforms are being introduced to improve the system.”

He said that Pakistan was moving towards its destination under the vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would strengthen the institutions and introduce reforms to provide relief to ordinary people. “In order to uplift life of the common man, the government will have to change the old system,” he said. The PTI’s politics is based on public service. He said that those who claimed to have served the public plundered the national resources and brought the economy to the verge of a collapse.

He said that wrong policies of the past governments caused irreparable loss to Pakistan. Despite the worst economic conditions inherited by the PTI government, it opted for concrete measures for economic improvement, he said.

The chief minister said the era of loot and plunder was over as “we consider ourselves guardians of the national resources”. He said that New Pakistan was based on new ideas and the PTI government would not allow anybody to hinder the journey of development. He said: “Our vision is to eliminate the gap between the poor and the rich.”

Buzdar said the PTI government had laid the foundations of transparency in Pakistan. He said that work was being done day and night in order to meet expectations of the public. He said that Pakistan was now blessed with a genuine leader called Imran Khan. “We are here to serve the public and will continue our mission forever,” he said.

CONDOLENCES

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of mother of KP Information Minister Shaukat Ali Yousafzai. In his condolence message, the chief minister extended his heartiest sympathies to the minister’s family and prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and patience for the grieving family.